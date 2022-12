Documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76

The Academy Award-winner and activist was known as the "godmother of American independent documentaries." She saw herself as a feminist and the curator of Midwestern stories. Reichert explored the stories of working class people in relationship to gender, social-economic class, activism and race in America.