Mac Barnett and Marla Frazee on their children's book 'The Great Zapfino' An acrobat loses his nerve and gets a regular job, but a moment comes when he must perform. Mac Barnett and illustrator Marla Frazee talk about their children's book "The Great Zapfino."

Books Mac Barnett and Marla Frazee on their children's book 'The Great Zapfino' Mac Barnett and Marla Frazee on their children's book 'The Great Zapfino' Listen · 7:54 7:54 An acrobat loses his nerve and gets a regular job, but a moment comes when he must perform. Mac Barnett and illustrator Marla Frazee talk about their children's book "The Great Zapfino." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor