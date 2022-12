Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist The US job market is strong, with employers adding more than a quarter-million jobs every month. President Biden cheered the latest jobs report, but it could put more fuel on the fire of inflation.

Economy Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist Biden cheers latest job report but inflation worries persist 3:44 The US job market is strong, with employers adding more than a quarter-million jobs every month. President Biden cheered the latest jobs report, but it could put more fuel on the fire of inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor