Lily Brooks-Dalton on her new novel 'The Light Pirate' Intense storms ravage Florida. Heat makes it deadly during the day, but a few people stay. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Lily Brooks-Dalton about her new novel, "The Light Pirate."

Books Lily Brooks-Dalton on her new novel 'The Light Pirate' Lily Brooks-Dalton on her new novel 'The Light Pirate' Listen · 5:37 5:37 Intense storms ravage Florida. Heat makes it deadly during the day, but a few people stay. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Lily Brooks-Dalton about her new novel, "The Light Pirate." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor