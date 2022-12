'Mr. Christmas' of Richmond, Virginia is ready to retire his holiday lights Mr. Christmas, Frank Hudak of Richmond, VA is ready to retire his home's dazzling light display after decades of holiday cheer. He talks with NPR's Sarah McCammon about it.

Culture 'Mr. Christmas' of Richmond, Virginia is ready to retire his holiday lights 'Mr. Christmas' of Richmond, Virginia is ready to retire his holiday lights Listen · 5:36 5:36 Mr. Christmas, Frank Hudak of Richmond, VA is ready to retire his home's dazzling light display after decades of holiday cheer. He talks with NPR's Sarah McCammon about it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor