Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, about the importance of preserving Native languages.

Culture Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger Listen · 7:13