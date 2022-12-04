Accessibility links
Culinary favorites stir memories of family from Kentucky to India and beyond Try your hand at making two curries — one fish and one lamb — plus a recipe for a slow-cooked country ham and other family favorites.
Culinary favorites stir thoughts of family from Kentucky to India, China and beyond

Clockwise from left: Sujata Halarnkar and her mother, Sulochana Shridhankar; sisters Kirsten Ayles (left) and Alexis Wold; Linda Ishmael's grandparents; and bamboo buns from Kaitlyn Hennacy.
Sujata Halarnkar, Alexis Wold, Linda Ishmael and Kaitlyn Hennacy/Collage by NPR
Clockwise from left: Sujata Halarnkar and her mother, Sulochana Shridhankar; sisters Kirsten Ayles (left) and Alexis Wold; Linda Ishmael's grandparents; and bamboo buns from Kaitlyn Hennacy.
Sujata Halarnkar, Alexis Wold, Linda Ishmael and Kaitlyn Hennacy/Collage by NPR

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring kitchen gems from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your recipes throughout the holidays.

Spicy fish curry dish is seasoned with childhood memories of India's Konkan region

Left: Sujata Halarnkar and her mother, Sulochana Shridhankar. Right: Fish curry.
Sujata Halarnkar/Collage by NPR
Left: Sujata Halarnkar and her mother, Sulochana Shridhankar. Right: Fish curry.
Sujata Halarnkar/Collage by NPR

This recipe represents the ultimate comfort food — nothing fancy. It's been passed from generation to generation. If you can't handle the heat, try adding mango.

A surprise breakfast ingredient pulls this quick taco meat recipe together

This recipe started in Arizona. Now, sisters Kirsten Ayles (left), in San Clemente, Calif., and Alexis Wold, in New York City, make it on opposite coasts.
Alexis Wold/Collage by NPR
This recipe started in Arizona. Now, sisters Kirsten Ayles (left), in San Clemente, Calif., and Alexis Wold, in New York City, make it on opposite coasts.
Alexis Wold/Collage by NPR

A young woman's family recipes transformed the menu at a restaurant in Arizona where she worked. Decades later, the business is gone but the owners' granddaughter still makes the taco filling today.

Lamb curry shakes up a traditional Christmas dinner. It started with a stay in Nigeria

A family photo from Diane Richardson.
Diane Richardson/Collage by NPR
A family photo from Diane Richardson.
Diane Richardson/Collage by NPR

A choice of toppings lets all of the relatives around the table make this meal their own. And it's OK to substitute chicken or tofu if lamb is not your thing.

This Kentucky ham recipe needs 24 hours of 'sleep' before it's ready to eat

A family photo from Linda Ishmael.
Linda Ishmael/Collage by NPR
A family photo from Linda Ishmael.
Linda Ishmael/Collage by NPR

When Grandpa put on his raincoat, that meant it was time to move the ham off the stove, just one step in Grandma's slow-cook process for a salt-cured country ham.

These bamboo buns came from China with Grandma. First we forage, then we cook

Left: Kaitlyn Hennacy's bamboo buns. Right: Kaitlyn's grandmother.
Kaitlyn Hennacy/Collage by NPR
Left: Kaitlyn Hennacy's bamboo buns. Right: Kaitlyn's grandmother.
Kaitlyn Hennacy/Collage by NPR

No one picks more bamboo than Grandma Zhang, who "shows her love through cooking." Her work ethic and all of the dishes she makes are an inspiration to her family.

