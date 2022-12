Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs Donald Trump has called for "the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" so he can be returned to the White House.

Politics Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs Politics chat: Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs Listen · 5:05 5:05 Donald Trump has called for "the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" so he can be returned to the White House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor