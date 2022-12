Understanding 'immunity debt', or why so many kids seem to be falling sick at once Many kids are getting sick at the same time. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Vox senior public health reporter Dr. Keren Landman about the concept of "immunity debt."

Health Understanding 'immunity debt', or why so many kids seem to be falling sick at once