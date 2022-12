Composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson about Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

Music Composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. Composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. 7:09 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson about Lincoln Center's orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor