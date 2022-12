Deshaun Watson returns to the NFL after sexual misconduct allegations NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sports journalist Kevin Blackistone about Watson's return to the NFL and how the franchise is handling continuous allegations of assault and misconduct against women.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sports journalist Kevin Blackistone about Watson's return to the NFL and how the franchise is handling continuous allegations of assault and misconduct against women.