#2298: Brake Noise in A-flat : The Best of Car Talk Mike from Michigan is a Toyota Corolla owner and a singer who is about to get his debut on our show. But, since this is Car Talk, instead of Sondheim or a Gershwin tune Mike gets to sing the song of his Corolla's Brake failure in A-flat. Sing along with Mike and our boys on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2298: Brake Noise in A-flat #2298: Brake Noise in A-flat Listen · 30:15 30:15 Mike from Michigan is a Toyota Corolla owner and a singer who is about to get his debut on our show. But, since this is Car Talk, instead of Sondheim or a Gershwin tune Mike gets to sing the song of his Corolla's Brake failure in A-flat. Sing along with Mike and our boys on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor