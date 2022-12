At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable People in Detroit jails are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones. The pandemic shut down in-person visits and many are finding the cost of phone calls prohibitive.

National At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable At many U.S. jails, keeping in touch with loved ones is unaffordable Listen · 3:34 3:34 People in Detroit jails are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones. The pandemic shut down in-person visits and many are finding the cost of phone calls prohibitive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor