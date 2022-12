A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G7 goes into effect today The restrictions come a day after the members of OPEC Plus — which includes Russia — met and agreed to maintain current oil production targets while they wait and see the effect of the sanctions.

A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G7 goes into effect today

The restrictions come a day after the members of OPEC Plus — which includes Russia — met and agreed to maintain current oil production targets while they wait and see the effect of the sanctions.