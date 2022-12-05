Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques

Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that lets them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE")

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.