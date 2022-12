Arizona is set to finally make its election results official today Arizona is set to certify its midterm election results after officials in a rural, Republican-controlled county risked more than 47,000 people's votes by missing a legal deadline to certify them.

Arizona is set to certify its midterm election results after officials in a rural, Republican-controlled county risked more than 47,000 people's votes by missing a legal deadline to certify them.