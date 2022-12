Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Timothy Head, the executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition, about why Georgia evangelicals are supporting Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Elections Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image Evangelical voters grapple with Herschel Walker's controversial image Listen · 5:09 5:09 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Timothy Head, the executive director for the Faith & Freedom Coalition, about why Georgia evangelicals are supporting Senate candidate Herschel Walker.