National Schools will stay closed today after gunfire knocked out power in North Carolina Schools will stay closed today after gunfire knocked out power in North Carolina Listen · 2:07 2:07 In North Carolina an overnight curfew is in place and schools are closed Monday following gunfire attacks at two electrical substations in Moore County. Power is out for tens of thousands.