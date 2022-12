A car accident in a Walmart parking lot was caused by a dog behind the wheel The dog was waiting for its owners to return from the store, and the steering column was damaged in a way that made it easy for the dog to put the vehicle in drive.

Animals A car accident in a Walmart parking lot was caused by a dog behind the wheel A car accident in a Walmart parking lot was caused by a dog behind the wheel Listen · 0:27 0:27 The dog was waiting for its owners to return from the store, and the steering column was damaged in a way that made it easy for the dog to put the vehicle in drive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor