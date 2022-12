How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2021.

Pop Culture How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals Listen · 4:03 4:03 Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2021. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor