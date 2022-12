COVID might cause sleep troubles that can last even after the infection passes NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Emily Sohn about her National Geographic article on the connection between COVID infections and sleep disturbances.

Health COVID might cause sleep troubles that can last even after the infection passes COVID might cause sleep troubles that can last even after the infection passes Listen · 4:35 4:35 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Emily Sohn about her National Geographic article on the connection between COVID infections and sleep disturbances. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor