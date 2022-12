Georgia's U.S. Senate race pits the Black church against white Christian nationalism Georgia's next U.S. Senator will be the incumbent or a former NFL player. Both men are Black. The race pits the Black church's legacy of social justice against the white conservative evangelical vote.

