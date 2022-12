A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman.

A Colorado web designer says the state's public accommodations law prevents her from doing web designs for weddings because she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman.