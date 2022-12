Gunfire damages two power substations in a North Carolina county Investigators say gunfire damaged two power substations on Saturday in Moore County, N.C., cutting off electricity for tens of thousands of people.

National Gunfire damages two power substations in a North Carolina county Gunfire damages two power substations in a North Carolina county Listen · 3:31 3:31 Investigators say gunfire damaged two power substations on Saturday in Moore County, N.C., cutting off electricity for tens of thousands of people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor