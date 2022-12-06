The Best Music of 2022
Being a music fan right now can feel like inhabiting a whole enormous, thriving, chaotic world that's embedded within a metaverse of other enormous, thriving, chaotic worlds you didn't even know existed. Even for the most industrious listeners, the amount of music released every day (EVERY. DAY.) is overwhelming, no less so when you attempt to look back over a whole calendar year. Who could keep up? But there's another way to consider the state of new music: Such abundance makes for a spectacular party.
Consider this your disco ball, a reflection on the year that revels in cacophony rather than trying to boil things down into a single authoritative point of view. Throughout December, this page will illuminate the best music of 2022 a few glittering facets at a time. Below, you'll find essays, podcasts and other discussions on the ways we'll remember the year. Above, you'll find links to our lists celebrating incredible songs and albums from the worlds of rock, R&B, hip-hop, classical, Latin, jazz, experimental and roots, folk and country. And of course, we'll also share countdowns of our 50 favorite albums and 100 favorite songs of the year, across all genres and styles, made by more than 50 contributors to NPR Music and our partner stations. Like we said: It's a party. It's no fun if things don't get a little messy.
NPR's Best Music of 2022
Updated daily with lists, essays and podcasts through December 20
The 10 Best Rock Albums of 2022
In 2022, the top 10 rock albums took a pilgrimage to Memphis, communed with theologians and poets, found the interconnectedness of all beings and danced through pain and pleasure. Read the List
Podcast: The Year in Rock
All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen is joined by NPR Music's Hazel Cills and Marissa Lorusso to count down our top 10 rock albums of 2022. Listen to the Episode
Ann Powers' Top 20 Albums of 2022
NPR's pop critic and correspondent shares her favorite albums of this year. Read the List
Poll: Vote for the best albums of 2022
We want you to tell us what new music you loved this year. Vote for up to five of your favorite albums or EPs that were released in 2022.