Watch Cimafunk live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

There is no escaping the infectious energy coming from the stage when Cimafunk is in the house. The Cuban vocalist and his band, El Tribu, kicked off our two-night celebration with their groovaliscious melding of Afro-Cuban music and funk. Whether the music reminds you of P-Funk or iconic Cuban vocalist Benny Moré, the call to dance is unshakable.

SET LIST:

"Caramelo"

"La Papa"

"Rómpelo"

"Relajao"

"Funk Aspirin"

MUSICIANS:

Cimafunk: lead vocals

Dr. Zapa: drums, musical director

Machete: percussion

Big Happy: percussion, vocals

Hilaria Cacao: trombone, vocals

Katy Cacao: saxophone, vocals

Bejvco: guitar

Caramelo: bass

Arthurito "El Wao": keyboard

CREDITS:

Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistant: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Nickolai Hammar; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer; Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU