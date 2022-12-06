Accessibility links
Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection Hear a conversation between the Cuban musician and Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras from NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection

One of the most significant things I learned in speaking with the musician Cimafunk at NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration was about his recognition of and allegiance to his Afro-Cuban culture. During our conversation, he explains the origins of his stage name and how it reflects the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Watch Cimafunk live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

We also discuss how two strands of the African diaspora are joined every time he takes the stage. After listening to this conversation, I hope you'll understand more about what makes his music so exhilarating.