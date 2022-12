Morning news brief Voters take to the polls in Georgia's Senate runoff election. U.S. Capitol Police receive highest civilian honor. China holds memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Voters take to the polls in Georgia's Senate runoff election. U.S. Capitol Police receive highest civilian honor. China holds memorial for late leader Jiang Zemin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor