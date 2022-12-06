Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.

