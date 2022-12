A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile Debris from Hurricane Ian debris is still piled up in some Florida neighborhoods. One family brought joy to their nieghborhood by decorating their garbage pile for the holidays.

Weather A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile Listen · 1:52 1:52 Debris from Hurricane Ian debris is still piled up in some Florida neighborhoods. One family brought joy to their nieghborhood by decorating their garbage pile for the holidays. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor