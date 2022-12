A 28-year-old accountant on why he chose to move back in with his parents Eric Salazar, 28, is an accountant living in his parents' basement. He hopes to buy the whole place when they retire, but says he'll rent out the rooms to make ends meet.

Family A 28-year-old accountant on why he chose to move back in with his parents A 28-year-old accountant on why he chose to move back in with his parents Audio will be available later today. Eric Salazar, 28, is an accountant living in his parents' basement. He hopes to buy the whole place when they retire, but says he'll rent out the rooms to make ends meet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor