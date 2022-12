Poland is facing a coal shortage this winter Before the war in Ukraine, Poland relied on Russia for its energy needs. As winter approaches, Poland is facing a shortage of coal.

Europe Poland is facing a coal shortage this winter Poland is facing a coal shortage this winter Listen · 6:44 6:44 Before the war in Ukraine, Poland relied on Russia for its energy needs. As winter approaches, Poland is facing a shortage of coal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor