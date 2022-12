Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.

Technology Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska Listen · 3:44 3:44 Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor