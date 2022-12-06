How to become a 'Wait Wait' listener contestant

You know the contestants that play the games during Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me? No, they're not the bots that spam call you during all hours of the day, they're real people. They called into our listener line, 1-888-924-8924, and left a voicemail. Thinking that you may want to play our game live on the air? Here are some tips from host Peter Sagal and producers Miles Doornbos and Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis.

Leave your contact information

The best way to get us to give you a call back is to leave your phone number. Also include your name and where you're from!

Expand on your weird hobbies

Everyone has obsessions, whether it be creating snail art or writing Riverdale fanfiction. We want to learn your fun and unique quirks that make you you.

Tell a good story

Don't have a cool job? Is reading your favorite hobby? Don't fret— we recommend that you tell us your favorite story about yourself. Did something funny happen to you recently? Did you embarrass yourself in a new way? Is there a story about you that really encapsulates your personality? Tell us about it, we want to know!

Be yourself

There's a pressure that people feel when they call in; we promise that you don't have to audition for the show! We want to get to know you better. Your uniqueness will shine through best when you talk about the things that you're passionate about.

