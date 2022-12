Israelis and Palestinians fear what the new Israeli government could cause The incoming Israeli government includes ultra-nationalists who Israeli democracy groups and Palestinians fear could touch off violence and damage liberal norms.

Middle East Israelis and Palestinians fear what the new Israeli government could cause Israelis and Palestinians fear what the new Israeli government could cause Listen · 7:28 7:28 The incoming Israeli government includes ultra-nationalists who Israeli democracy groups and Palestinians fear could touch off violence and damage liberal norms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor