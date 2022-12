Encore: Evictions reach pre-pandemic levels in Los Angeles County In Los Angeles County, evictions are reaching pre-pandemic levels as housing protections expire. Tens of thousands of residents could face eviction by the end of the year.

National Encore: Evictions reach pre-pandemic levels in Los Angeles County Encore: Evictions reach pre-pandemic levels in Los Angeles County Audio will be available later today. In Los Angeles County, evictions are reaching pre-pandemic levels as housing protections expire. Tens of thousands of residents could face eviction by the end of the year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor