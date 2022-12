Why there are some contradictory narratives on the job market NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan professor and former chief economist under President Barack Obama, about contradicting narratives on the job market.

Economy Why there are some contradictory narratives on the job market Why there are some contradictory narratives on the job market Listen · 3:51 3:51 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan professor and former chief economist under President Barack Obama, about contradicting narratives on the job market. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor