Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.

Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.