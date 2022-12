Trump Organization found guilty of all charges in tax fraud scheme Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.

Former President Donald Trump's company has been found guilty of all charges in a long-running tax fraud scheme. A New York Jury found the Trump Corporation guilty on a combined 17 counts.