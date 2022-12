Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a verdict in a corruption trial. She could face up to 12 years in prison.

Latin America Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a verdict in a corruption trial. She could face up to 12 years in prison.