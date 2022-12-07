Accessibility links
Karaoke-style features are coming to Apple Music Apple Music already shows lyrics, but with the new karaoke feature, they will be synced by syllable. There will also be separate views for duets and background vocals.

Business

Karaoke night is coming to Apple Music, the company says

Enlarge this image

Apple Music Sing will allow users to sing along to millions of songs and will be available to subscribers worldwide later this month. Apple hide caption

toggle caption
Apple

Apple Music Sing will allow users to sing along to millions of songs and will be available to subscribers worldwide later this month.

Apple

If karaoke night is your jam, Apple Music will be housing the activity in-app later this month.

Apple Music already shows lyrics for many of its songs, but with its new Sing feature, they will be synced by syllable. Additionally, subscribers will be able to adjust the volume of the song's vocals and have separate views for background vocals and duets.

The feature will roll out to iPhones, iPads and Apple TV and be compatible with millions of songs, Apple said on Tuesday.

To get users started, Apple Music will put playlists together, with categories like "Epic Choruses" and "Party Anthems."