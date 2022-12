Russia blames Ukrainian drones for explosions at two air bases within the country Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joins NPR to discuss the implications of reported Ukrainian air strikes deep within Russia.

Europe Russia blames Ukrainian drones for explosions at two air bases within the country Russia blames Ukrainian drones for explosions at two air bases within the country Listen · 5:06 5:06 Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joins NPR to discuss the implications of reported Ukrainian air strikes deep within Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor