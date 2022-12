How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world With Chinese leaders expected to further loosen the country's notoriously strict COVID policies, how could a rise in cases affect Chinese citizens and the global economy?

Asia How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world Audio will be available later today. With Chinese leaders expected to further loosen the country's notoriously strict COVID policies, how could a rise in cases affect Chinese citizens and the global economy? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor