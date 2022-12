German Special Forces arrest 25 people for a plot to overthrow the government German Special Forces arrested 25 people for a domestic terrorism plot to overthrow the government there.

Europe German Special Forces arrest 25 people for a plot to overthrow the government German Special Forces arrest 25 people for a plot to overthrow the government Listen · 3:51 3:51 German Special Forces arrested 25 people for a domestic terrorism plot to overthrow the government there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor