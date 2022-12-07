The case of the missing cheese racks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amanda Aronczyk/NPR Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

Back in July, we got an email from a man named Jelle Peterse. Jelle lives in the Netherlands, and he's got a job in a very Dutch industry. Jelle's company distributes cheese to buyers worldwide. The Netherlands is actually the second largest exporter of cheese in the world, after Germany. Cheeses like Gouda, Edam, Old Amsterdam - last year, the country made more than two billion pounds of cheese, more than half of which was Gouda.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amanda Aronczyk/NPR Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

The cheese business in the Netherlands is big, old, and everyone knows each other. Jelle explains that family connections sometimes date back hundreds of years; the Dutch cheese business is steeped in tradition. There's even a clandestine cheese guild with secretive ceremonies and arcane practices (okay, not really - they have a website.)

But Jelle isn't in the cheese guild - he's fairly new to all this. And that has made it challenging to deal with a problem he was hired to fix. He's a supply chain expert, he's responsible for thinking about how to move his company's cheese around. One of his most valuable assets is the cheese rack: metal shelving with wood planks specifically made for transporting entire wheels of cheese.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Amanda Aronczyk/NPR Amanda Aronczyk/NPR

Jelle says that these are custom-built. Each one costs nearly 500 dollars. And Jelle has a problem with his cheese racks. Once the cheese is sold, the racks are supposed to be returned to him. But out of the 2000 or so racks his company owns, he can only account for a couple dozen. Even in this friendly industry, Jelle's customers are just not returning the racks. So, he emailed Planet Money to see if we could help him solve a cheese rack mystery.

NPR's Chef Janis McLean recommends pairing this episode with an aged Gouda, such as a Beemster. For wines, a full-bodied red such as a cabernet franc or pinot noir would go nicely. If you prefer a younger Gouda, you might pair it with a grenache or chardonnay, or perhaps a white wine such as a riesling. Cheers!

Music: "All Mouth and No Trouser," "Barney's Bagels," "Heavyweight," and "Strolling In The Snow."

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or anywhere you get podcasts

Find more Planet Money: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok our weekly Newsletter.