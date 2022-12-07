Accessibility links
How women were pushed away from STEM fields : Planet Money A lot of computing pioneers were women. For decades, the number of women in computer science was growing. But in 1984, something changed.

Planet Money

When women stopped coding (Classic)

Steve Henn

Caitlin Kenney

Listen · 17:00
  • Download
Enlarge this image

Elsie Shutt founded one of the first software businesses in the U.S. in 1958. And the programmers were all women. Courtesy Elsie Shutt hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy Elsie Shutt

Elsie Shutt founded one of the first software businesses in the U.S. in 1958. And the programmers were all women.

Courtesy Elsie Shutt

Note: This episode originally aired in October, 2014.

Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Gates. Steve Jobs. Most of the big names in technology are men.

A 12-year-old girl takes on the video game industry (UPDATE)

Planet Money

A 12-year-old girl takes on the video game industry (UPDATE)

But a lot of computing pioneers, the ones who programmed the first digital computers, were women. And for decades, the number of women in computer science was growing.

But in 1984, something changed. The number of women in computer science flattened, and then plunged.

Today on the show, what was going on in 1984 that made so many women give up on computer science? We unravel a modern mystery in the U.S. labor force.

Music: "The Midas Network," "Brain Matter," and "80s Light Show."

