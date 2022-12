Cape fur seals can recognize their pup's calls just two hours after birth Cape fur seals can recognize their pup's cry just two hours after birth, remarkably earlier than other mammals. For context, only about 40% of women can identify their baby's cry 24 hours after birth.

