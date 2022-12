It's been 50 years since the Apollo 17 mission put humans on the moon Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission — the last one that put humans on the moon. NPR takes a look at the mission and what it means for future travel to our lunar companion.

