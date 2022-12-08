These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022
Jeff Chiu/AP
The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.
These are the terms Americans searched the most.
Most popular searches overall
- Wordle
- Election results
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
- Ukraine
- Mega Millions
- Powerball numbers
- Anne Heche
- Jeffrey Dahmer
Most searched people
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Antonio Brown
- Kari Lake
- Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
- Chris Rock
- Andrew Tate
- Adam Levine
- Serena Williams
Most searched current events
- Election results
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Ukraine
- Powerball numbers
- Hurricane Ian
- Monkeypox
- Texas school shooting
- Will Smith Oscars
- Johnny Depp verdict
- Roe v Wade
Most searched movies
- Encanto
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Black Adam
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Morbius
- Turning Red
Most searched TV shows
- Euphoria
- Stranger Things
- The Watcher
- Inventing Anna
- House of the Dragon
- Moon Knight
- Yellowstone
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Most searched songs
- "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto
- "Surface Pressure" - Encanto
- "Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
- "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- "As It Was" - Harry Styles
- "Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush
- "Glimpse of Us" - Joji
- "About Damn Time" - Lizzo
- "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
- "What Else Can I Do" - Encanto
Most searched definitions
- Rupee
- Oligarch
- Cacao
- Homer
- Recession
- Canny
- Foray
- Trove
- Saute
- Tacit