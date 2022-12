A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach And erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed it at Daytona Beach Shores, but archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.

History A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach Listen · 0:27 0:27 And erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed it at Daytona Beach Shores, but archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor